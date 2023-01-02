



Megan Fox never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her bold fashion sense and her relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Their social media PDA is very popular among the fans and the couple always make heads turn with their public appearances together. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Megan donned a see-through diamond mesh top under a gaping blazer displaying her busty cleave*ge and making headlines for it. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Megan is quite popular on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram account is full of saucy pictures with rapper MGK and the two also happen to be pretty vocal about their relationship in the media. Coming back to the topic, it was in 2021 that Fox donned a sheer blazer and looked stunning as ever in it.

MSN took to their official Twitter handle and shared a picture of Megan Fox in her sheer ensemble. The beauty paired a see through diamond mesh top displaying her cleav*ge with high-waisted jeans.

Megan Fox flaunted her curvaceous figure in this s*xy ensemble making heads turn as she walked wearing stilettos. For makeup, the actress went for her signature winged eyes with nude lips and heavy mascara on the eyelashes.

She kept her tresses open with side parting and soft waves at the length. Take a look at her picture below:

She’s like a living goddess walking among humans!

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s sheer look from back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

