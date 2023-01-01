



Selena Gomez started her career with Disney but soon became a huge singing revelation across the world. Over the years, the Rare singer has given us many songs to jam on and get over heartbreaks in life but this one time, Sel performed ‘Same Old Love’ on SNL in 2015 wearing a cleav*ge popping deep neck gown making all the guys around the world go weak on the knees. Scroll below to watch her performance.

Advertisement

Sel also happens to be one of the most influential personalities in the world with a massive fan following on social media. She has over 367 million followers on Instagram and is also one of the highest-paid celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. Now along with being an actor and singer, she’s also a businesswoman and has her own makeup brand named ‘Rare’.

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Selena Gomez gave a soulful performance at SNL in 2015 and sang ‘Same Old Love’ donning a cleav*ge popping cut-out deep new gown stealing hearts of many.

The black-coloured gown came with a thigh-high slit and a fancy safety-pin style and helped Selena Gomez flaunt her curves. The singer kept her tresses open with a middle-parting and soft waves at the length.

For makeup, Sel went with his signature smokey eyes and nude lips with loads of highlighter on the cheeks and body. Take a look at her video below:

Selena Gomez literally poured her heart out while giving this performance looking stunning as usual.

What are your thoughts on her stylish SNL wardrobe? Tell us in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian In Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Dress To Bella Hadid’s Spray On Coperni Ensemble – 5 Biggest & Most Talked About Fashion Moments Of 2022!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News