



Rihanna, or RiRi, is a bonafide global icon, and she emanates an aura whenever she enters a room. The Barbadian singer is a powerhouse of talent and has dabbled in the field of acting as well. She has set fashion goals with her exquisite sense of styling and choice of clothes. All of the clothes that she wears for any event, concert, or public outing will make her jaws drop. She is a true performer, and this throwback image of her from 2012 will support our claim to that.

RiRi wore a gorgeous black outfit at Victoria’s Secret fashion show, where she performed one of her top songs, ‘Diamonds’. She definitely was shining brighter than a gem, and the way she looked definitely her best self.

Rihanna wore custom-made attire made by the celebrated designer Vivienne Westwood. The black corset top paired with a black had a thigh-high slit revealing a good part of her s*xy legs. Among accessories, she wore thigh-high stockings, round framed pearl-adorned sunglasses, a pearl choker, and lace opera gloves. She had her hairdo in a vintage way donning wine-coloured lips. The singer looked s*xier than ever, and instead of s*xy stilettoes, RiRi chose to wear boots, and only she could pull it all like a prima donna. The Vivienne Westwood outfit raised the bar of her performance as she rocked the night of the people there. The stage, with all the smoke, and blue lighting, created a perfect ambience for the evening.

Rihanna performed “Diamonds” in custom Vivienne Westwood at the 2012 Victoria Secret fashion show. pic.twitter.com/FMG4vzwoSb — Brooklyn White-Grier (@brooklynrwhite) December 29, 2022

Rihanna enjoys a massive fan following on social media and in real life. She even owns a beauty brand titled Fenty Beauty; and a lingerie line Savage X Fenty. At a young age, she achieved a lot, starting from being a pop singer to being a successful entrepreneur. After six long years of no song, RiRi came back with ‘Lift Me Up’, which was featured in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What are your thoughts on this throwback picture of Rihanna in a Vivienne Westwood outfit?

