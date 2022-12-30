



American model Hailey Bieber is well-known for her knack of styling outfits that look effortlessly chic. She often makes headlines for her incredible style sense and never misses an opportunity to give fashion goals to her fans globally. Now the model socialite is once again making headlines for the latest pic on her Instagram handle. Scroll below to check it out.

The 26-year-old model, who has nearly 49.8 million followers on Instagram, posted up a carousel of pics that can only be described as ‘sheer’ perfection. Hailey impressed her followers by sharing pictures of herself in a completely see-through brown midi dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Mirror Palais which looks high-fashion.

In the sheer brown strapless dress with a hip-high slit, Hailey Bieber showed off her tiny thong and toned abs beneath. The dress also featured a subtle floral lace handkerchief around her chest while the rest of the fitted gown hugged her frame perfectly. Her taut midriff was also quite visible.

Hailey then upped her glam quotient by letting her chocolate brown hair down in loose natural waves. She completed her look with a hues of pink smokey eyes and glossy lips. She has been rocking a bunch of s*xy dresses lately and aside from this brown frock, another one of our favourites was her tight black mini dress.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber was spotted with her husband Justin Bieber for a dinner on Thursday night. Their friends, Kendall Jenner, and Anastasia Karanikolaou also accompanied them. The two lovebirds were seen holding hands as they arrived for dinner.

The pop star and his spouse looked a quite happy couple while walking toward a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado. Despite the snowy weather and freezing temperatures, the supermodel opted to put on a leggy display in a black miniskirt, matching jacket, and white fuzzy boots.

