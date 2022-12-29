



Selena Gomez happens to be one of the most influential personalities in the world and not just in showbiz. She started her career with Disney and cut to today, she’s a legend and an icon and we can’t get enough of her. Sel never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2019 the singer wore a s*xy black Dior LBD displaying her cleav*ge and flaunting the mole on her b**bs while making us fall in love with her even more. Scroll below to take a look at the pictures.

Sel is one of the most popular celebrities on social media with over 366 million followers on Instagram. The Wolves singer also happens to be one of the highest paid celebrities on the photo-sharing site and an entrepreneur for her makeup brand ‘Rare’ which is globally doing well keeping in mind her humongous fan following.

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2019 that Selena Gomez wore a chic dress by Dior to WE Day California and made heads turn with her LBD. It came with a plunging neckline where Sel displayed her cleav*ge and flaunted her pretty mole on the b**bs making us fall in love with her all over again.

She styled her LBD with matching pumps and went for subtle glam with purple cat eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. For accessories, Selena Gomez went bare neck but wore a stack of layered bracelets to finish off the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Holy moly, she’s unreal!

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez’s LBD from back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

