Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently became the talk of the town after the duo announced their wedding followed by unveiling glimpses from the ceremonies. As the singer is all set for the release of her new album titled This Is Me, she reflected on her past break-up with Ben Affleck while revealing that her new album captured her rekindled romance with him.

After being separated for 17 years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back in 2021 and announced their relationship after dating for a while. The duo later tied the nuptial knot in Las Vegas without letting anyone know and then planned a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Apple Music 1, as reported by Republic World, Jennifer Lopez talked about her upcoming album revealing that it depicted her from the time she reunited with the love of her life and decided to be together forever. She went on to reveal that the whole message of the album was that this love exists.

Stating about her new album, This Is Me, Jennifer Lopez said, “me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists.”

Furthermore, the singer also reflected on how some parts of the album scare Ben stating, “I think parts of it scare Ben, too. He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.’” Jennifer Lopez also revealed that once they called off the wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of her life and she felt that she was going to die. While coming back to the present, she shed light on the happy ending and stated that it had the most “would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending.”

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. Couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending. ‘That would never happen. We’re not going to write that because nobody would believe it,’” Jennifer Lopez concluded.

