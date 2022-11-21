The DCU is right now in the revamp stage in the hands of two new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. While a lot of characters now see new hope, fans have been hooking theirs to ones they want to see in the future. One of the actors who has had a brigade wanting him to reprise Batman in full glory and get his standalone project is Ben Affleck. It is been years since we are talking about it and amid all of that he has also said he wants to stop playing Bruce Wayne only to return. But seems like we have arrived at the end.

For the unversed, Ben’s Batman career has always been overpowered by some of the other controversy or bad script, or the timing in general. He made his debut as Bruce in 2016’s Batman v Superman, followed by an extended cameo in Suicide Squad and a pivotal part in Justice League. There were updates that he was about to write, direct, and act in his solo Batman movie but that never happened and the mantle swiftly went to Robert Pattinson under director Matt Reeves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he has already said he is distancing himself from Batman, Ben Affleck will be seen playing him in The Flash and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in the coming year. If the reports are to be believed now, Affleck may have drawn a line and moved on to never come back. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more.

As per We Got This Covered, Ben Affleck and his best friend Matt Damon have now started a production company named Artists Equity and under the same, Ben will exclusively work for the said company. The actor has even confirmed the same. This means, that this might be the end of his journey as Batman. There is no confirmation on the same but the probability is too high.

As for Artists Equity, the production house is set to give equal grounds to every artist and share profits of the work amongst everyone. “This is the next act of my career for a long, long time” Speaking of this brand-new venture, Ben Affleck said. “I know what kind of freedoms artists long for and how they can be empowered — treated like grown-ups.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Puts On A Spectacular Performance At FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony, Fans Storm Twitter & Say “Proud Is An Understatement”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News