BTS’ Jungkook put on a spectacular performance at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and fans can’t stop talking about it. The South Korean band, which consists of six other members, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, J Hope, and RM, has reached huge levels of success.

The Bangtan Boys have become a global phenomenon and have been presented with the opportunity to perform on several renowned stages. Previously, the entire group also performed at the UN just after giving a speech on self-love.

Even individually, each BTS member has found success. From solo albums to singles and more, they have done it all. Now, Jungkook performing at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has just added to the long list of their achievements. Moments before he set fire to the stage, the singer released the song.

BTS’ Jungkook left the ARMY stunned by releasing the song, Dreamers, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Fans were already excited about it and went haywire when the ceremony started. Several rushed to Twitter to share their reaction to their idol putting on a show at the opening ceremony.

“Congratulations Jungkook, what a world-class performance of this decade!!! You nailed it!!! BTS reigns, Borahae!” one fan said.

Another declared, “The best song world cup 2022.”

One more said, “Jungkook is ready for world domination. That was so good. He is winning the world.”

“I have no idea who this guy was or what this bts stuff is… this has to be one of the greatest performances ever. good job Jung Cook and all these bts people should be proud!” one user said.

Check out more reactions here:

The best performance after long time.. it gave me some beautiful vibes.. absolutely in love and proud of jungkook💜✨️PD: LET'S GO ARGENTINA WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU JEON JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK — Ori EMPIEZA EL MUNDIAL Y VOTEN EN LOS MAMA (@Taetae_Soul_) November 20, 2022

JEON JUNGKOOK JUST MADE HISTORY! MARK THIS DAY ARMY! WE’RE SO PROUD OF YOU OUR ETERNAL ARTIST 💜 #JungkookAtFIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/lv4DJRbCzF — mik ◡̈ (@tatacooky) November 20, 2022

proud is an understatement. that's our jungkook, our golden maknae, on the stage of world cup opening ceremony. he did that. all that. by himself. pic.twitter.com/yDD0kbom9h — u⁷ (@happinesspjm) November 20, 2022

tears streaming down my face right now because tannies are watching opening ceremony to cheer for jungkook. y'all don't understand that's their baby 😭 — hani⁷ ♡🌊 (@itsbtszone) November 20, 2022

Besides BTS‘ Jungkook, many other talented musicians have previously performed provoking anthems at the opening ceremony of FIFA. This includes Cup of Life by Ricky Martin, Waka Waka by Shakira, and Waving Flag by K’naan.

