K-pop superband BTS have been nominated in three categories at the upcoming 65th annual Grammy nominations.

The group is vying for best pop duo/group performance for the third year in a row with ‘My Universe’, a collab with Coldplay. They are up for best music video for ‘Yet to Come’. And they are nominated for album of the year as featured artists on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, reports Billboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s the first time the K-pop sensations have been nominated in more than one Grammy category in any given year.

BTS was nominated for best pop duo/group performance with ‘Dynamite’ (2020) and ‘Butter’ (2021). They are the only act to be nominated three years in a row in this category since it was introduced as part of a Grammy revamp of its category structure in 2011.

This category is home to both ongoing groups/duos and collaborations by solo artists. Looking strictly at ongoing groups and duos, Coldplay has had the most nods in the category (five), followed by Maroon 5 (four), BTS (three), and The Chainsmokers and Florence and the Machine (two each).

‘My Universe’ is the second collaboration by two groups to be nominated for best pop duo/group performance. Coldplay was also involved with the first, ‘Something Just Like This’, a 2017 collab with The Chainsmokers.

Three members of BTS – J-Hope (Jung Ho-Seok), RM (Kim Nam-Joon) and Suga (Min Yoon-Gi) – are also credited as songwriters on the Coldplay album, so they would have been album of the year nominees even if BTS were not listed as featured artists.

The other nominees for best pop duo/group performance are ABBA’s ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ and three collabs by solo artists – Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bam Bam’, Post Malone and Doja Cat’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’.

The other nominees for best music video are Adele’s ‘Easy on Me,’ Doja Cat’s ‘Woman,’ Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Heart Part 5,’ Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’.

Must Read: Viola Davis Feels Hollywood Failed To ‘Dig Deep’ Into Her Culture & Said, “There Is A Deficit Of Stories That Women Of Colour…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News