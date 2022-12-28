Australian actress Margot Robbie is a beauty with an abundance of talent as she made her place in the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. Her charm is amicable, including her sense of fashion; the Suicide Squad actress knows how to play the game of fashion. Her latest look from her upcoming film Barbie has surely won us over, but as we were going through her picture, we stumbled upon a throwback image that made us think that it might be because of this image she was chosen for that role.

Margot looks fabulous in all sorts of clothes, be it from any era. She can be called a timeless beauty; throw her in any era, and she will emerge as the best-dressed person of all. But unfortunately, the actress is not on any social media account; as a result, we have to rely on her fans to give us a glimpse of her every now and then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, as we were going through one of the Twitter accounts of her fans, we stumbled upon a beautiful picture of Margot Robbie in a retro look. She wore a black and white striped monokini with a tie-up detail in the front. The photo was taken way back in 2014 for the fashion magazine Vanity Fair. She tied her hair in a chic bun with loose hair flying over her face.

The actress flaunted her well-toned body as she posed in the backless monokini. Generally, Margot Robbie goes for minimalistic makeup, but for this, she sported well-groomed eyebrows and bold red lips. For her eyes, the stylist went for a soft smokey look with eyeliners. The entire look gave a very vintage and retro vibe to sum it up. For accessories, she only wore a slim bangle on one of her hands. Check out the throwback picture here:

Margot Robbie for Vanity Fair (2014) pic.twitter.com/HcZwlyQoXy — best of margot (@bestofmargot) August 20, 2016

This black and white monokini might have been the idea behind Margot Robbie’s first look from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. What do you think of this look? Tell us in the comment section!

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Wore A Figure-Hugging S*xy Dress Revealing Her Cl*avage & Even Paris Hilton Commented “That’s Hot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News