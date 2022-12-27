Actress Millie Bobby Brown is quite the youth icon and enjoys a fan following of millions. She became a favourite of all with her role in Netflix’s top sci-fi flick, ‘Stranger Things’. She is only eighteen years old and is already ruling our hearts with her talent and amazing sense of fashion. The British actress is a true fashionista, and you will also agree with us as we show you a throwback picture of her below.

For the unversed, the actress rose to fame after playing the role of Eleven or El in the horror sci-fi drama. She has psychokinetic and telepathic abilities and is always ready to do anything to save her friends. It is one of the top shows on the online streaming platform, and she is one of the favourite characters of all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown is at a tender age and is becoming more stunning day by day. The young actress is a true delight to watch on screen, and her style statements often make the news like this old image of her. She wore an animal-printed skimpy little dress with noodle straps. The dress was dangerously low cut exposing most of her chest. The dress clung to every curve in her body as she posed like a diva in the picture. Even Hollywood star Paris Hilton couldn’t contain herself from admiring the young actress as she said, “That’s Hot”.

Por no hablar de que en su IG se pueden ver atrocidades como que Paris Hilton le escriba “hot” pic.twitter.com/SgKbm5wmBe — Pandalorian (@iPandarina) November 14, 2019

Millie Bobby Brown kept the makeup and accessories to a minimum as she wore a pair of dangling earrings only. The Enola Holmes actress middle parted her hair and tied it to a low ponytail. She went for a no-makeup look, putting just a little bit of gloss on her lips. If you are looking for ideas on how to style yourself for that new year’s eve party or a new year’s party, then you can surely take inspiration from this young lady. It is perfect for an indoor party, and when you step out, you can throw in a jacket to fight this chilly weather.

What are your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s fashion? Let us know in the comment section!

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 8: John Krasinski Once Revealed That S*x With Emily Blunt Changed After He Got Physically Toned & Does Getting Back In Shape Make You Perform Better In Bed? Here’s Our Take On It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News