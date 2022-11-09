Enola Holmes 2 premiered on Netflix on 4th November, and now, the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer is proving to be a success after becoming the most-watched title on the streaming giant during the span of a few days. The film was a much-anticipated sequel to the 2020 original.

It sees the Stranger Things star in the titular role, Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter returns as Eudoria Holmes. David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Hannah Dodd, Himesh Patel, and more are a part of the star cast as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Enola Holmes 2 has been on Netflix for less than a week, and as per the streaming giant’s latest global numbers, the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer was viewed for 64 million hours, streaming across 93 countries, during its first three days on the service. It surpassed not only the new movies released on Netflix but also major TV shows.

While talking about Enola Holmes 2, the movie received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Its Rotten Tomatoes ratings are enough to prove that. The sequel received an 81% score from over a thousand ratings from the audience. The film’s critic score is much higher, 92%.

It isn’t shocking though that the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer has a high viewership. The first part was also one of Netflix’s most-watched films of all time, with 76 million views in its first 28 days on the platform in 2020.

Though Enolma Holmes 2 made its way to the streaming platform just last week, talks about a threequel have already begun. However, the third part hasn’t been confirmed yet, and considering the busy schedules of the actors, it will take some time before it is released.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Rebel Wilson Welcomes A Baby Girl Via Surrogacy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram