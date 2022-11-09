Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just a few days away from its big release, and fans have started to book their tickets. A sequel to the 2018 film, it is directed by Ryan Coogler and sees most of the old cast members reprising their roles. Just recently, it was revealed that the entire crew, both old and new, visited Chadwick Boseman’s grave before filming started.

We already know that Wakanda Forever is going to be an emotional ride as it is a tribute to the late actor. The film also incorporates his character T’Challa’s death. While talking about the film, the ticket sales have begun, and till now it’s doing well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s advance ticket sales up to 6th November have collected a massive amount of $45 million. As the report mentions only up till the 6th, we are sure the revenue from ticket sales has increased.

When compared to other 2022 MCU releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s early ticket sale collection is more than Thor: Love and Thunder but a bit behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The report also suggests that by Friday the total could be between $60 to $65 million in advanced ticket sales.

If that happens, the MCU flick’s advance ticket sales will surpass Black Panther’s $55 million figure. While talking about Wakanda Forever, the film just recently received ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, it has a 88% score from the critics.

The score can keep changing until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released, and it has yet to receive an audience rating. But so far, it is great. However, it is much lower than the 2018 Original’s 96% but much higher than the ratings of Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: One Piece Film: Red Overthrows Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam At Saudi Arabia Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram