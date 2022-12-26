Hollywood actor John Krasinski, who is well known for his appearance in The Office and Mr. Fantastic, once got candid about his s*x life. He said that after he got a more ripped physique to star in the thriller “13 Hours” and his s*x life changed for the better.

The actor, who is married to actress Emily Blunt, also clarified that even though his wife is the kind of person who would love him at any fitness level, his well-toned physique changed his s*x life. This comes to our topic for today, does physical fitness helps your carnal relationships? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I was in my 20s working out in the Gym did not really matter as for my s*x life was concerned. However, as I began approaching 30, I felt soreness in my lower abdominals and my hip flexors after s*x. That too changed when I started hitting the Gym, much like what John Krasinski said during an interview.

I began to realize that in the strictly muscular aspect of s*x, fit men (like John Krasinski) have the advantage. Men in prime shape will find s*x easier and less painful than men who don’t exercise much. Another, biggest boost exercise can give to your s*x life is to lower your risk of er*ctile dysfunction.

Moreover, if you are partial to the missionary position, you might feel soreness in your chest muscles. Your best bet for overall enhanced s*xual health is a well-rounded exercise regimen of strength, cardio, and flexibility training. If you exercise regularly, odds are you have a stronger core, pelvic floor, and leg muscles than if you were sedentary. The stronger these muscles are — especially your pelvic floor — the more intense your orgasms can be.

If you lift a remote control more than a dumbbell, you should know that men who watched more than 20 hours of TV per week had considerably lower sperm counts than those who watched no TV.

Regular exercises did help me feel more confident and energized both in and out of the bedroom. Evidently, when you feel good about yourself, and about how your partner sees you physically, you’re going to be more relaxed and less distracted.

In conclusion, as John Krasinski said, being physically fit enhances your s*xual experience with your partner. It also improves your mood too, as physical activity triggers a release of dopamine and serotonin, which can improve your mood.

A good exhaustive workout does make me happy, and it did improve my s*x drive.

Must Read: Lovesutra Episode 6: When Deepika Padukone Revealed How ‘Emotions’ Are Important During S*x & That’s Rule 101 While Making Love To Someone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News