Margot Robbie’s first look from the most anticipated film ‘Barbie’ is finally here and she is quite the fashionista and a good actor, hence a perfect choice for the lead role. Robbie rocked that bikini from the teaser trailer as she nailed it in this old picture.

The Babylon actress stuns the world with her style statements whenever she steps outside the house, be it on the red carpet or for any film promotion. Although the actress has millions of fans across the globe, she does not have any social media account, but thanks to those hundreds and thousands of fans and their love for her, numerous fan pages are there to keep us updated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going through the photographs of the actress on one of the fan pages on Instagram, we came across this throwback picture of Margot Robbie sunbathing and giving us the summer vibe in mid-December. She sported tan-coloured swimwear, exposing her side-b**bs and showcasing that toned body. She looked no less than a goddess. The golden tan on her just accentuated the beauty of the Barbie actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margot.robbie)

It was a Baywatch-inspired look as far as her bodysuit-styled swimwear goes, and since it was clicked on the beach, the makeup was minimal and was focused on a bronzed look. Margot Robbie went bare-lipped and had loose locks with beach waves to complete the entire look. Just by seeing the photograph, you would crave for summer to arrive soon. The Australian actress looked like a character straight out of the famous American drama series Baywatch; instead of the signature red swimwear, she was wearing a tanned one and looked as if she would start running down the coastline any moment now.

On the work front, Margot Robbie’s Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling will be released in July next year; till then, share your thoughts on this throwback picture of Margot Robbie in our comment section!

And for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hina Khan Showcases Her B*sty Cleav*ge In A Shimmery Deep-Cut Lehenga Which Will Make Jiju Ke ‘Friends’ Drool Over You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News