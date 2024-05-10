Hailey & Justin Bieber Announce Pregnancy; To Welcome First Child Soon

Junior Beiber is on the way, as Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday with a special post featuring a video and pictures from their vow renewal ceremony. A source close to the couple has confirmed that Hailey, 27, is over six months pregnant.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and have been pretty vocal about wanting to have children ever since. The 29-year-old pop star revealed in an interview that he is open to having as many children as his wife wants.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Announce Pregnancy

On May 9, the couple took to Instagram to post of video of themselves kissing at their vow renewal ceremony. In the clip, Hailey is seen wearing a lacy white gown, and a veil, sporting a visible baby bump. In the photos accompanying the video, the Rhode founder flaunted her baby bump while posing as her husband clicked her pictures.

In one of the images, Justin is seen embracing Hailey from behind and placing his arm around her belly as the two display their matching wedding rings. The couple kept the caption short and simple, tagging each other on their posts.

The Couple Tied the Knot in 2018

Justin and Hailey confirmed their relationship in January 2016 and got married two years later in a New York courthouse in September 2018. They then had a lavish ceremony in Bluffton to celebrate with their family and friends. Ever since, the couple has been repeatedly bombarded with parenthood questions, to which they replied gracefully.

In December 2020, when Ellen DeGeneres straight away asked Justin about his family plans, the singer replied, “I am going to have as many [children] as Hailey wishes to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do…I think she wants to have a few.”

In October 2023, rumors about Hailey’s pregnancy started circulating, and the model put them to rest in an interview with GQ Hype for their cover story. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I said, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s***,’” she stated.

At the time, Hailey further said that motherhood is “something that I look forward to,” adding that whenever that day comes, “the internet will be the last to know.” It looks like she kept her promise, as she managed to hide the news from the media for six months.

Congratulations to Hailey and Justin as they prepare to start the new chapter of their lives as parents!

