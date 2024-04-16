Coachella 2024 was a star-studded affair, with celebrities across the globe reaching California with their loved ones. One could say it was a season of love as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Barry Keoghan shelled ‘aww’dorable goals. Scroll below for the most memorable highlights!

The annual music and arts festival, Coachella, is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The scheduled dates are 12-14 and 19-21 April 2024. The lineup includes Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Suki Waterhouse, ATEEZ, The Rose, and 88rising, among others. Apart from that, the attendance of Hollywood celebrity couples grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber quash divorce rumors

Recently, Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, reshared an Instagram post requesting prayers for her relationship with Justin Bieber. Speculations about a divorce broke the internet and left fans worried.

After remaining silent about the reports for a while, Hailey and Justin quashed split rumors with their lovey-dovey moments during Coachella 2024. They had the time of their life, crooning their favorite songs as fans spotted them amidst the crowd.

Some even hailed Justin Bieber for treating Hailey Bieber like a princess, as several pictures featured the Victoria’s Secret model sitting on her husband’s lap.

langgeng trs mba hailey mas justin 🤭🤭 https://t.co/UtMT4GXnJv — nai (@lampiywn) April 16, 2024

Travis Kelce sweeping Taylor Swift off her feet

She may be a boss babe, a marketing genius in front of the whole wide world, but it’s adorable to see how Travis Kelce sweeps Taylor Swift off her feet. In a viral video, he picked up his girlfriend as she held a drink in her hand. Fans are going gaga to see their comfort level and how effortlessly they flaunt PDA.

Taylor bringing Travis on stage when her lifts don’t work https://t.co/VubN076ozc — Lexie (@icanseeuswift) April 15, 2024

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pack the PDA at Coachella 2024

We’re sure the on-lookers crooned Please Don’t Stop The Music and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed the PDA at Revolve and PizzaSlime’s private afterparty. They could be seen dancing the night away and proving why they’re an IT couple in Hollywood.

Everybody make way, Rihanna and A$AP are coming through! #Coachella The couple attended the music festival and watched Tyler the Creator’s set. pic.twitter.com/50TyMkGvJB — People (@people) April 16, 2024

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith left fans in disbelief with the announcement of their secret separation in 2016. She, however, claimed that the couple has no plans to divorce each other legally. The ex-partners were seen arriving at Coachella 2024 and greeted Justin Bieber with a wide smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Suki Waterhouse announces the gender of her baby with Robert Pattinson

Love, Rosie actress Suki Waterhouse performed at the music festival and left fans in awe with her big announcement. She welcomed her first child with Robert Pattinson in March 2024. It’s a girl!

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

Nouvelles photos et vidéos de Robert Pattinson et Suki Waterhouse à Coachella – Le 12 avril 2024 – https://t.co/8ARdJ0QerE pic.twitter.com/xbWrsJoik5 — Le Robert Pattinson Club (@RPattinsonclub) April 15, 2024

Which is your favorite celebrity moment from Coachella 2024?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Coachella: From Beyoncé To Lady Gaga; Here’s How Much These Headliners Took Home For Their Dynamic Performances!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News