Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is one of the most loved Marvel characters. We were introduced to the God of Mischief in the 2011 movie ‘Thor’, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. In ‘The Avengers’, he killed over 80 people when he arrived in New York. Yet, MCU fans can’t get enough of his mischieves and love him dearly.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki arrives at the TVA, and everything changes. His character undergoes a major shift, and the conclusion in season 2 only makes fans love Hiddleston’s character even more. Is he a villain, or did he just have to become immoral due to circumstances? Tom has an interesting and insightful take on Loki’s nature.

Loki in The Avengers

In an interview with Deadline, The Avengers actor said, “Playing Loki has changed the course of my whole life, no question. And I feel so proud of where we’ve ended up in Season 2. It was very creatively fulfilling to bring something full circle. I always saw him from the very first film as a broken soul with a shattered heart who felt like he didn’t belong… all that grief hardens into grievance. That’s what binds him to Sylvie.”

The actor added, “And the grievance is what drives him to become a villain in the Avengers and the Thor movies, and this second chance that he’s given by Mobius to rediscover that glorious purpose that he feels he’s always been burdened with… it comes in a shape he would have never recognized and would never have anticipated. And it gave him a kind of catharsis that he wasn’t ready for.”

Tom Hiddleston in Loki Season 2

Further, Tom Hiddleston was asked if there will be Loki Season 3. The Marvel actor shared that he doesn’t know about the third season. However, he’s proud of how the second season landed. Tom is happy that Loki got a second chance to go from a lost and broken soul in Asgard and is now responsible for protecting other people.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will return as a spy in The Night Manager Seasons 2 and 3. The news was recently confirmed. Fans can’t wait to see the actor play Jonathan Pine again while carrying out risky missions!

