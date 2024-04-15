Deadpool & Wolverine’s director Shawn Levy shared an exciting tidbit about the movie at the CinemaCon. Not only that, rumors claim that an Iron Man star is set to appear in this upcoming MCU movie. The director says it is not a threequel in the Deadpool franchise, which reveals the director. It will be the first movie after the acquisition of Fox. Scroll below for more.

The movie will see Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine, and Ryann Reynolds will reprise his iconic Wade Wilson again. In February, the first teaser trailer of the film was released, and it received millions of views within 24 hours of its release. Trade analysts predict it will bring massive success to Marvel after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Meanwhile, Iron Man is the first movie in the MCU featuring Robert Downey Jr, who is the lead, as Tony Stark. It was directed by Jon Favreau, who was also in the movie as Happy Hogan.

The fans who think Deadpool & Wolverine is the 3rd installment of Deadpool, then Shawn Levy has news for them. In an interview with ScreenRant, Levy clarified it during the CinemaCon event. Levy said, “It’s the third Deadpool movie, but it’s not Deadpool 3. It’s a different thing, and that’s very much Deadpool and Wolverine. And it’s not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure.”

Deadpool & Wolverine maker said that it was a privilege for him to do the movie. Meanwhile, scooper CanWeGetToast claimed [Cosmic Marvel’s X] Jon Favreau will appear in the Ryan Reynolds-led MCU movie as Happy Hogan. Nothing has been confirmed by the studio yet.

Jon Favreau has appeared as Happy Hogan in multiple Marvel movies; he was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It earned $1.9 billion at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to be released on July 26.

