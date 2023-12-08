Marvel might be going through a tough time, but they also gave us some fantastic movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home in the past few years. The film received much praise and appreciation for its brilliant fan service by bringing the former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield in this Tom Holland-led MCU flick. The Amazing Spider-Man star recently opened up about his love for the Marvel character and his experience of appearing in the 2021 movie at the Red Sea Film Festival.

Garfield played the role of the web-slinging superhero for the first time in 2012 and then reprised his role in 2014. After appearing in the Holland-led movie, fans demanded a threequel to his solo franchise. His version of Spidey got his redemption by saving Holland starrer Peter’s MJ [played by Zendaya]. For the unversed, Garfield’s Peter failed to save his love, Gwen Stacy [played by Emma Stone], in the second installment of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival, and as per variety, the actor spoke about his affinity for the character of Spider-Man and his experience of reprising it in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield said, “So it was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies.”

According to reports, Spider-Man: No Way Home was made on a budget of $200 million, which is no low! The film became a huge success at the box office and earned a massive $1.92 billion worldwide. Andrew Garfield also revealed how each of them, i.e., Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and himself, had their version of the character in their minds. It all fell in place once they started rehearsing and interacting with one another in the room together.

The netizens reacted positively to Andrew Garfield’s comment on the MCU film. They shared them on social media platform X.

One of them wrote, “Saved movie theaters. A regular year, and it hits 2 billion.”

Another wrote, “The best part is that these 3 guys genuinely enjoyed working together.”

A third one complimenting their work said, “They did a good job.”

One wrote, “Hands down one of my favorite movies.”

Another said, “It was campy in the best way.”

And, “still amazed it grossed nearly 2 bil.”

Andrew Garfield further spoke about his experience when he was selected for the role of Spider-Man. He revealed that he had liked the Marvel superhero since he was three years old when he was dressed as the character for Halloween. Garfield recalled how he often worked out, ate soup and berries, and trained in Parkour and Yoga when he got selected for Peter Parker. The actor also revealed that he worked on the film’s script intending to nourish all those children who would watch it.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will allegedly return for a fourth Spider-Man film.

