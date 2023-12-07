The cultural impact of The Beatles, including their contribution to Western pop culture, will always remain unparalleled. Pioneers in the development of genre-bending music, The Beatles’ songs back in the 1960s became the soundtrack for political, social, and cultural upheaval. Additionally, their brilliant business strategies established them as the best-selling artists of all time, adding to their wide-ranging appeal and enduring popularity.

Despite attaining this godlike status internationally, The Beatles, comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, on numerous occasions, fumbled through spaces like normal human beings. Their lives, though celebrated in the greatest capacity, have also been deeply mired in controversies.

Lead Vocalist John Lennon, who was killed by obsessed fan Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980, was once accused of ridiculing disabled people during a performance. A UK TV show, It Was Alright in the ’60s, once aired footage of Lennon allegedly belittling people with disabilities during one of his shows.

In the said clip, the late singer was seen encouraging the screaming crowd to clap their hands and stomp their feet while he spoke with a speech impediment and made awkward movements, which some netizens described as distasteful learning disability impressions.

The stomach-churning clip was then widely circulated and criticized by netizens, who bashed Lennon’s sick sense of humor. Even the ardent followers of The Beatles found the footage appalling and utterly disrespectful towards the disabled community.

Disabilities awareness organization Mencap also called out the clip, saying it was “shocking and painful to watch.” “Times may have changed, but I always find it hard to believe how such famous people can have these horrible views about real people,” The Independent quoted Lorainne Bellamy of Mencap as saying.

Due to the many controversies that he courted, John Lennon has often been termed as a polarizing figure in pop culture. It was his “we’re more popular than Jesus now” remarks that prompted a mass movement against the band, forcing them to halt their world tour at the height of their fame.

