Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s tumultuous marriage has kept many intrigued for years now. While every marriage has its ups and downs, Brangelina’s highs and lows were on another level. The couple got together on a scandalous note, as Pitt was very much married to Jennifer Aniston when he got involved with Jolie. Their separation was another highly publicized event. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage but more than a decade of togetherness. The couple has 50/50 custody of their six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who are 15.

Despite being hailed as the ‘It Couple’ for a decade, Angie and Brad’s relationship ended on a very messy note. While filing for divorce from the Fight Club actor, Jolie accused him of drunkenly attacking her and their children during a flight. Pitt later deemed the allegations false, but it was not before his reputation was torn to pieces.

In a conversation with GQ, Brad Pitt once opened up about what he thinks of the narrative being written against him ever since his separation from his former wife Angelina Jolie. The actor quoted Winston Churchill and said, “History will be kind to me.” He expressed confidence in his legacy, saying that he does not care about protecting the narrative, and added, “I know the people who love me know me. And that’s enough for me.”

Brad Pitt is an actor par excellence whose stardom in Hollywood is unfathomable, and he continues to go strong with his relationship with cinema, delivering some of the most critically acclaimed films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Bullet Train (2022), and Babylon (2022) in recent times. Up next, he has Beetlejuice 2, Wolves, and an untitled Joseph Kosinski film in his pipeline.

Angeline Jolie, meanwhile, recently said she wishes to leave Hollywood, and she has not felt like herself in the past decade. She mentioned that she eventually wants to settle down somewhere else, preferably in Cambodia. “This is part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel independently. Whenever it becomes possible, I will go. I grew up in a place of great turmoil. Hollywood is not a healthy place for me,’ said the Eternals actress. The actress also confirmed that she is not dating anyone at present. She said that she has no social life and that her children are her friends.

