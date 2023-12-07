Jennifer Lopez puts glam in glamorous. With her recent appearance, J.Lo has proved who the real deal is when it comes to fashion. The singer-turned-actress recently stepped out in an oh-so-gorgeous ensemble for a star-studded bash, and her plus one for the night was none other than usual suspect Ben Affleck. The married couple had the onlookers go gaga over their PDA-filled moments on the red carpet as they quashed all the rumors related to the trouble in their paradise.

Every time J.Lo decides to step out, we know it’s going to be a head-turning fashion affair. Jennifer’s style statement has always been extravagant and she has not been the one to shy away from pulling off risque choices. The multi-hyphenate star made a show-stopping entrance at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood event, making everyone look twice at her fashion-forward outfit.

At the big Hollywood event, which was held on December 5 in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez stunned in a backless breastplate top that featured sculpted shoulder sleeves and a cropped bodice. The breastplate was from the shelves of futuristic Grace Ling Design’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection in the metallic silver liquid color. Lopez paired the high-end fashion top with a black pencil skirt featuring a back slit and floor length. As if that weren’t eye-catching enough, Jenny from the block had us hypnotized with her strong fitness flaunting her washboard abs in that eye-popping top that left too little to imagination.

Jen highlighted her look with diamond-embellished dangler earrings, black sky-high heels, and a black clutch. She wore her hair in a neat bun. The fifty-four-year-old brought her signature glam to the carpet with feathered brows, smokey eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and well-defined eyes. She accentuated her airbrushed look with sculpted cheekbones, an expertly curved jaw, and a soft blush. Her glossy, nude lips added just the right bling to go with her look for the night. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Just a day ago, Jennifer Lopez conquered social media with her unparalleled style. Posing for Elle Magazine, J.Lo went bold in a maroon crochet gown by Valentino. The see-through number, hugging her from all the right places, added another risque element with a daring plunging U neckline. She went with a sleek bun, while her glam included glass skin, bold lips, and blushed cheeks.

For her next avatar for the photo shoot, Jenny slipped into an all-black jumpsuit by Courreges. The bodycon ensemble featured a keyhole neckline, adding oomph to the monochrome look. The solid-hued number flared sleeves and barely there bodice, which traveled down to form strategic cut-outs around her thighs. She was further seen sporting black platform heels by Christian Louboutin. The U Turn actress ditched makeup for the all-black look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Which one of Jennifer Lopez’s sizzling looks did you like the most? Let us know.

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber VS Dua Lipa Fashion Face-Off: Who Captivated The Internet With Their Sheer Black Outfit & Racy Look?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News