Jennifer Lopez is among the most celebrated singer-actresses in the industry. Throughout her career span of over three decades, she has proved her acting mettle and singing talent. She did not shy away from doing raunchy scenes in movies and has always been vocal about her experiences. Once, the singer-actress revealed with whom she had her best on-screen kiss, and it was not with her now-husband Ben Affleck. We would like to add that the scene was so steamy that it did not make it to the final cut.

JLo’s first acting gig came in 1986, when she was 16, with a small role in My Litle Girl. She got her first TV break in the 1990s when she was cast as one of the dancers on the comedy show Living Color. In 1995, she established herself as a leading lady and went on to do several movies, including Selena, Money Train, Maid in Manhattan, and more.

Throughout her acting career, Jennifer Lopez has shared the screen space with many men in the industry. She has fortunately never had the worst on-screen kiss with any of her co-stars, but she knows who was the best among all. In 2014, when JLo appeared on Watch What Happens Life with Andy Cohen, she was asked about her worst and best on-screen kiss. While there was no worst one, she revealed that there was one that was the best, and it was neither with her now-husband, Ben Affleck, nor with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

When the host asked the actress if it was with Matthew McConaughey in The Wedding Planner, she refused and dropped Josh Lucas’ name in her response. For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Lucas shared the screen space in the 2005 film An Unfinished Life.

Well, the feeling was mutual! A year later, Josh Lucas appeared on the show and admitted that even he had his best on-screen kiss with Jennifer Lopez as he added that he heard she said the same for him. For those wondering which kiss the two stars were talking about, it was in a s*x scene that did not make it to the final cut.

Josh Lucas further went into the details of the scene and said, “We did this movie called An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman, and we have a phenomenal s*x scene in a car that was so good, I guess it was cut out.”

