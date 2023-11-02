Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams in the pivotal roles as two opposite forces, resulted in an iconic film and is still loved by all. The movie came out almost two decades ago, but the iconic dialogues or, to be precise, the one-liner quotes still hold relevance in present times. Today, we have listed a few of the top quotes from the 2004 film that are still widely used in pop cultural reference.

Besides Lindsay and Rachel, the film also featured Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and others. The film turned 19 this year, and the fans are still obsessed with it. They might have seen it several times, and the quotes or characters often pop up in memes of social media posts. The movie returned with a sequel, but it lacked the cast and the charm of the OG one. A Broadway show came out in 2018, and a film adaptation of it is expected to be released soon.

It is the story of Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady Heron giving the Mean Girls of North Shore High School a taste of their own medicine. Rachel McAdams’ Regina George is a popular girl who is also kind of a bully. It had all the ingredients of a classic teen drama, and honestly, we don’t have movies like that anymore.

Here are a few one-liners or quotes that are considered iconic, and anyone can guess that it’s from Mean Girls even if they haven’t seen the film once.

1. Amy Poehler, the cool mom – “I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom!”

Amy played the role of Rachel McAdams, aka Regina’s mother, who is one of the memorable ‘moms’ in the cinema world. Her character did it way before any other cool moms came into the vicinity or overshadowed the one before her. Her versatility and fantastic dialogue delivery won us over.

2. Amanda Seyfried Mid-Week Dress Code – “On Wednesdays we wear pink”

Seyfried’s Karen Smith is one of ‘The Plastic’ mean girls in this Lindsay Lohan-led film. Regina and her girls had a bunch of rules, like wearing jeans and sweats on Fridays and only pink on Wednesdays. This line still resonates with the fans of this film.

3. Seyfried’s: “I can’t go out tonight. I’m sick.”

Okay! This one line is the ultimate weapon for the couch potatoes, and not to forget Amanda, aka Karen Smith’s fake cough, to make it look legit.

4. Lacey Chabert Going Brit – “That is so fetch!”

Queen Bee Regina might not have approved Lacey Chabert, aka Gretchen Wieners’ take on the English slang, but it sure did hit a chord with the audience and turned out to be another one of the iconic Mean Girls quotes.

5. ‘Regina’ Rachel McAdams – “Get in loser, we’re going shopping!”

This is the subtext of every teen high school rom-com’s subject matter. But nobody did it like Rachel McAdams, and after the film came out, teenagers used to shout it out in the parking lots like such wannabe plastics!

Special Mention- ‘Damian’ Daniel Franzese’s “She doesn’t even go here!”

Again, this line gets used in our daily lives more often than one can imagine. It is from the point in the film after the legendary ‘Burn Book’ makes an entry in the plot, and Damian screams the line at the all-girls assembly.

These are just a few of the lines from Mean Girls that we jotted down; there are still more like “It’s October 3rd,” said Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, and this day has been dedicated to the film each year since then. There is also Tina Fey, aka Ms Norbury’s “Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by Regina George.” There are tons of them, and one article will fall short of that.

The fans were hit with a rush of nostalgia after witnessing the Mean Girls ladies, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, in a Walmart Black Friday ad. They reprised their memorable roles for the ad recently, and it is just epic.

