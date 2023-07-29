Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s relationship hit rock bottom when the latter reportedly flirted and slept with an air hostess on a private plane in 2009. If the sources are to be believed, Anthony, at the time, begged Lopez not to part ways. They somehow managed to sail through the next few years. However, it was later reported that Lopez’s former fiance at the time, Ben Affleck, was approached by the singer’s mother to help end her marriage with Anthony. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Jennifer Lopez, speaking of the latest, is happily married to Ben Affleck. Yes, the two got back together and are now, apparently planning to renew their vow with a lavish party at their new mansion for $60 million.

Circling back to the chaos between Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, according to Glamour Magazine, the crooner almost left Anthony after the latter slept with an air hostess. A source at the time revealed, “Marc and Jennifer almost split up over it” and another insider shared, “Jennifer was going to leave him then, but Marc begged her to stay. They went to marriage counselling and she decided to give it another shot. He was someone she truly loved.” Anthony apparently had insecurities and jealousy over Lopez being more successful than him as well as over her raunchy wardrobe and s*x symbol status.

Well, this is only one part of the story. A later report claimed that Jennifer Lopez’s mother Guadalupe Lopez reportedly approached her former flame Ben Affleck as her marriage to Marc Anthony was crumbling. For the unversed, Lopez married Anthony just months after her infamous split with Affleck.

“Guadalupe reached out to Ben over email. She wanted advice for Jennifer,” an insider spilled the beans adding, “She always liked and trusted him. [Ben] replied back on email, wished her well and offered what he could.”

Though it is not known whether Ben was involved or not, three days after the mail exchange, Lopez and Anthony announced they were calling it quits after seven years of marriage. The split came as a shocker to the industry.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony later in a joint statement said, “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

