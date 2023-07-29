Daniel Craig, who once despised the James Bond franchise calling the character a misogynist, once almost cost the Bond movie Skyfall millions all because he wore leather gloves in an action sequence. Though the movie was released in 2012, the secret came out in the year 2016- thanks to a film critic who revealed how a mini-shopping of leather gloves almost cost millions to the studio. Scroll down if you want to know how the makers fixed the blunder.

Daniel Craig, in total, acted in five installments of James Bond movies. The actor, however, slammed the hit franchise on several occasions. Apart from Bond movies, Craig is also known for the Knives Out franchise, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, among many others.

Circling back to Skyfall, according to The Independent, the film critic Charlie Lyne revealed the behind-the-scenes blunder which almost cost the studio millions. Recalling the incident, he asserted, “They were buried under the weight of the studio and the expectations of how much this massive film should make and how it had to exceed all previous Bond films and so on.” He continued, “Daniel Craig in particular used to go on these little shopping trips on his days off. On one of these trips he ended up in this little shop where he bought a nice pair of leather gloves and the following day he brought them back to set.” Craig, at the time, thought, the leather gloves would be a nice addition to his character and the director Sam Mendes happily agreed to it.

Take a look:

Now, cut to a fight scene in Skyfall, a showdown gets cracking between Daniel Craig’s James Bond and a villain and in the scene, the latter manages to get Bond’s gun from him. However, the villain cannot fire the gun since it has a fingerprint scanner, which by the way, was noticed by an editorial assistant.

“But if that’s the case, then how was Bond ever going to fire it wearing gloves?” said the assistant leaving the room full of producers and editors in silence. Lyne recalled, “Producers start frantically working out how much it will cost to reshoot the entire scene just because Sam Mendes agreed that Daniel Craig could wear these special gloves that he bought”. It was then decided that if they got to re-shoot the entire scene, it would cost them millions which they could not afford.

The makers then decided to digitally paint Bond’s hands as the film critic recalled, “If you watch the scene now, you can see that Bond has these ridiculously podgy hands because in every single frame he was wearing these thick leather gloves that have now been painted over with Craig-tone hands.”

