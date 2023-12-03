Hailey Bieber sure knows how to keep her fans hooked on social media; she recently dropped a carousel of pictures online. Among them, one of the pictures that caught everyone’s eye was a pic of her in a white lingerie set. A few days back, she taught us how not to be ashamed of repeating clothes as she wore the same outfit from one of her date nights with her husband, Justin Bieber. She is raising the temperature online with her latest pic, and to get a glimpse of it, stick to the end of the article.

Hailey is an American model, socialite, and businesswoman who turned twenty-seven in November this year. Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and her mother is a graphic artist named Kennya Baldwin. She is also known to be very close with The Kardashians stars Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. She has her own skincare line called Rhode Skin. She is a very active personality on social media and has over 50 million followers.

Hailey Bieber raised the temperature online with her latest pic in a pair of white lingerie. Hailey wore a lacy bra and thong bottoms of the same fabric. She held a coffee mug in one of her hands while posing for the mirror selfie. She flaunted her ribbed physique and washboard abs. She is setting body goals for us, all the lazy people, and it is enough to motivate you to hit the gym right away.

Hailey casually sported her short bob hairstyle, which was a little bit messy. She only accessorized her look with silver earrings, and her makeup was always on point.

Hailey Bieber went for a matte makeup look. She sported a lightweight sheer foundation for the base, narrowly lined the eyes with liner, and had mascara on. Her eyebrows were perfectly groomed, and she had a rosy blush on her contoured cheeks. For her lips, the Rhode Skin owner went for a brown-colored lipstick for her properly prepped and lined lips.

Hailey Bieber shared several pictures in the carousel, which summed up her November. As mentioned earlier, it was her birthday month, and she shared glimpses from her life in the form of photos. There was a picture of her in a black leather jacket over a short black dress in the group of images. Take a look at how Hailey’s November was here, along with her racy pic in the white lingerie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

