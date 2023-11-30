Emma Stone might have an illustrious career in the acting business, but she also has great taste in fashion. From walking the red carpets in gorgeous gowns to wearing revealing outfits and doing bold photoshoots in lingerie – she has done it all and with much grace. Today, we have brought one of her throwback looks that could be a perfect pick for this New Year party, and if you can style it well, you could be the star of the night.

The festive season is here, and within just a month, we will enter 2024. So, why not we enter it with style? Ladies, take out your notebooks and bookmark Emma’s look to add that extra oomph to your attire. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Emma Stone rose to fame with her hard work and dedication to acting, but she reached new heights after being featured in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise with Andrew Garfield. After which, she never had to look back. She was widely appreciated for portraying Mia in La La Land, and her performance in Cruella was critically acclaimed.

At the 2015 Cannes premiere of Irrational Man, Emma Stone graced the red carpet wearing a stunning ivory ensemble that had noodle straps and a huge mermaid trail cut. But the special attraction of the bodycon gown was the backless detailing that added an extra charm to the whole look.

Check out the pictures found on X (previously known as Twitter):

Discover the radiant Emma Stone and all that goes on at #Cannes2015 through the eyes of Dior http://t.co/gtsO4ChRTT. pic.twitter.com/pN3iHLKBh5 — Dior (@Dior) May 18, 2015

For makeup and jewelry, Emma Stone opted for a subtlety. She went with a silver wire choker and ditched earrings or any bracelets as she wanted her intricately designed outfit to shine through. She wore a diamond ring, and that’s about it. For makeup, she went for a soft girl makeup look with a dewy finish foundation, peachy blush, a subtle contoured face, defined brows, kohled water-line and thin eyeliner, long lashes, and peachy red glossy lip shade, along with lots of highlighter.

Emma Stone at the Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/67SeVsmK0m — emma stone daily (@dailyemmastone) May 30, 2020

The Hollywood actress kept her hair in a sleek updo to keep her shoulder free of any hair and let her backless gown do its ‘magic,’ captivating the viewer’s attention.

This could be a perfect pick for your New Year party. You can add a soft fluffy cropped jacket over the outfit for the chilly wintry winds and add red lipstick instead of the peach color to instigate the festivey vibe. What say?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Slays In A Chic Blazer Sans Pants Flaunting Her Bold & Blonde Hairstyle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News