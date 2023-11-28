Selena Gomez is a music sensation who is also an inspiration when it comes to fashion. The singer/actress is known for promoting body positivity religiously. She recently surprised her fans by changing her hair color from brunette to blonde. Gomez has been slaying in terms of fashion this year, and she once again left us mesmerized with her boss babe avatar as she gets spotted in Paris. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of her latest look as we decode it for you!

The singer turned thirty-one in July this year and had a blast on her birthday. Selena became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram, with over 420M followers, removing Kylie Jenner from that position. She also won a few awards for her collab song Calm Down with Rema. Even on the business front, Sel’s Rare Beauty is thriving all over. Among all the good things, she went through some bad experiences, like being criticized for her opinion about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

However, Selena Gomez always stands firm on her ground with her head held high and inspires those who dare to dream. Sel’s powerful sense of thinking is reflected in her latest OOTD as she gets spotted in Paris. The Only Murders In The Building star ditched her pants for the day and sported a black Valentino blazer with white borders. She wore black innerwear underneath the blazer and paired them with matching sheer tights.

Selena Gomez kept teasing her new look via her Instagram account’s story section. She sported a half-bun hairstyle on her transformed blonde hair. The Rare Beauty owner accessorized her look with dangling earrings and chic Jimmy Choo heels. She also carried an Aupen Bag to complete her OTTD.

The Calm Down crooner nailed her glam doll mattified makeup. Selena Gomez opted for a full coverage foundation with a perfect contour and a generous amount of blush on her face. She put on grey eyeshadow coupled with a black shade, which had a smokey effect on her mascara-laden eyes. For the lips, she chose to go for a nude creamy shade.

Her pictures have been shared on social media X and gone viral. In one of the posts, Selena Gomez showcased her racy side by flaunting her cleavage in the same blazer. Her new hair color was also visible in that pic.

You can check them out here:

Selena Gomez is seen in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/LsiFZ5C8Qr — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 26, 2023

Selena Gomez stuns in new social media post. pic.twitter.com/zTbfDwFwC0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2023

