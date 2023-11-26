One of Hollywood’s A-listers and leading pop stars, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour film premiered on Saturday, November 25, 2023. While the red carpet was graced by the industry’s who’s who, the diva came serving the right amount of fashion goals at her own premiere. Scroll ahead to find out what she wore and how she styled her look.

The premiere night was a star-studded affair from Halle Berry to Kris Jenner, and other celebs appeared looking their best, while a few celebs missed the event as we missed them too, like Taylor Swift. However, Queen B didn’t miss a chance to turn heads towards her as she approached the red carpet.

Beyoncé brought back her silver magic on the red carpet after her metallic looks from her album Renaissance went viral all over the media. Now, at her Renaissance World Tour, she came looking like drop-dead gorgeous and made us drool over her glamor.

For the event, Beyoncé flaunted her white blonde hair and wore a metallic silver bodycon gown with a breastplate plunging neckline detailing. She looked nothing less than a woman made out of metal and pulled off the look like no other. She added a pair of silver gloves with the attire to add more dimension to the look and accentuated with silver heels.

Check out the pictures shared by Pop Crave on X (previously known as Twitter):

Beyoncé looks gorgeous at the premiere for her ‘RENAISSANCE’ film. https://t.co/810DXrpuyu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2023

For the premiere night, as she wore such an OTT outfit, she went subtle with the makeup. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, sculpted nose, defined brows, soft brown cut-crease eyes with silver highlighted corners, elevated lashes, and nude brown lip shade – Beyoncé completed the look. For jewelry, she opted for a pair of silver and diamond-studded danglers that added a bling to the look.

Beyoncé’s massive fanbase couldn’t stop praising her look. One wrote, “Silver is specifically made for her,” while another commented, “Beyoncé is always shining on red carpets, she never fails to impress!”

Another comment read, “JayZ is one lucky man you know.” Well, surely, he is. One of them penned, “Beyoncé’s beauty is unmatched. God really took his time to create her!!!”

Silver is her color, and the singer-songwriter and the gorgeous diva just proved it! What are your thoughts about her Renaissance premiere night look? Didn’t she justify her D-day?

