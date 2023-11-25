Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful actresses in all of Hollywood. She has defied all age-related myths with her timeless beauty, and to date, her skin is as flawless as possible. Her acting skills are impeccable, and she has entertained the masses for almost three decades now. However, here we are talking about one of her best red carpet looks. The white dress that mesmerized everyone.

Jen An began her acting career when she was just a kid, but her breakthrough came with the 1994 show Friends. She played the role of Rachel Green for ten years. Much like her role, the actress is also a fashionista in her real life.

Jennifer Aniston never requires a red carpet to flaunt her amazing fashion and styling sense. She has always made a statement with her sultry looks and back in 2004, she turned many heads as she slipped into a glittery white and silver halterneck dress. The Friends actress arrived with her then-husband Brad Pitt at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Versace halterneck dress featured symmetric patterns in shimmery silver. The dress perfectly hugged Jen’s body and at the bottom, it had a mermaid-like structure. The flow of the dress and the way it looked on Jennifer Aniston melted millions of hearts. It is one of her best looks ever.

Coming to her makeup, it was a glamorous event, and Jen was indeed glowing. Along with the nude base, she applied some blush, kohl, and a subtle lipstick. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt looked dapper in a black and white suit with a matching bowtie. The pair looked absolutely stunning as they posed for many pictures. Check out her look on Twitter here:

i love this #Versace dress that Jennifer Aniston wore at Cannes Film Festival 2004 it's timeless ♥ Cc: @FoxyBasmah pic.twitter.com/y8SmzTaB1y — Basma AlMuhanna (@BessoMJ) May 16, 2013

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first met in 1994, but they did not go out for four years. Their first date was in 1998 when they were newly single. While Pitt broke off his engagement with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jen and Tate Donovan ended their relationship. The two soon hit it off and became the ‘It’ couple of Hollywood.

In 2000, they tied the knot, but not for much longer. As Brad Pitt’s infidelity rumors began making rounds, his and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage came to an end in 2005. He soon began making headlines with his new ladylove, Angelina Jolie. After having both their biological and adopted children, they got married in 2014 and parted ways in 2016.

