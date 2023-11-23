One of Hollywood’s A-listers, Angelina Jolie, knows how to evolve in fashion with time. From having an illustrious career with prestigious projects to ruling the gossip mills with her personal life, she has been stomping on millions of hearts with her endeavors. It’s her fashion choices on the red carpets that often get discussed among fashion enthusiasts.

She has a unique taste in fashion, and ever since her debut in Hollywood, she has been serving lewks like no other. Be it in a princess gown or short dress, Angie has always been top of her fashion game and has never shied away from showing off her skin too much! She’s a s*xy lady with a class.

Now, the festive season is upon us with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s week, and you have probably started getting party invitations. But are you worrying about what to wear? Well, don’t worry! Angelina Jolie and I have got you covered. She wore the outfit, and I picked it out for you! So, scroll ahead to read further!

At one of the Salt premieres, Angelina Jolie came wearing a little black shimmery dress with no sleeves and a straight off-shoulder cut neckline. The shimmery sequins in the outfit added an extra charm to the look. She kept her look simple, chic, and very easy to recreate. Angie accessorized with only a pair of ear studs, a black bracelet, and nude-colored pump shoes.

Check out the picture found on Instagram:

The Maleficent actress flaunted her toned legs in the short dress and put her tattoos on display. Angelina Jolie opted for glam makeup. With a full coverage foundation, contoured face, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes, voluminous lashes, highlighted points, and pink nude lip shade- she completed the look. She kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

As the wintry weather is sweeping in, you might wanna add a black blazer along with the outfit and can replace the pumps with a pair of black boots. You might go a little bold with the makeup, as winter is all about red lips and festive cheer. But that’s up to you.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie not only makes news with her fashion and film updates, as she was recently all over the news because of her son Pax‘s old message going viral about his estranged father, Brad Pitt.

Well, what are your opinions about Angelina Jolie’s little black attire being the perfect pick for your New Year’s party look?

