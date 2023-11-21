Amber Heard needs no introduction. The actress is among the most beautiful women in Hollywood, and time and again, she has proved the same. Her perfectly structured face and flawless skin are breathtaking, and there’s no doubt about that. While she has proved her acting skills are just as impeccable, the actress is also a fashionista. She once took the little black dress game to a whole other level and left us all in awe of her timeless beauty.

Amber began her acting career with the 2004 sports drama Friday Night Lights. However, it took her a few more years to establish herself as a leading actress. Her breakthrough came with Pineapple Express when she bagged a 2008 Young Hollywood Award.

Ever since her career took off, Amber Heard became a regular at awards and several star-studded events. She made sure to turn heads with her sultry fashion picks on every red carpet that she walked. But the look we are talking about here is the one from the 2017 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Australia. The Aquaman actress was announced as the 2017 Woman of the Year at the same event.

She arrived at the event in a stunning black dress. The see-through dress featured a halterneck backless top, underneath which Amber Heard wore a wraparound bralette. The middle section of the dress had a matching chic belt that wrapped around her tiny waist. Her dress further had a transparent, flowy skirt with an uneven hemline. It gave an illusion of a thigh-high slit through which Amber put her toned legs on display and an extra edge to the dress. The Zombieland star’s black grandma p*nties were also visible through the skirt.

Amber went for minimalistic jewelry with the dress and only wore a pair of elegant earrings and a few rings. Well, she could have added some more pieces to this stunning outfit. She paired the look with glittery heels.

Coming to her makeup, Amber Heard went for an all-glammed-up one which perfectly fit with her outfit. The eyelash extensions, red lipstick, and a lot of highlighter. She kept her partly blonde hair down in a dramatic manner, and expressive eyes did the rest of the work. Her glance at the camera took our breaths away. Check out her pictures on Twitter here:

Ladies, if you are looking for a classy yet a bit casual New Year’s Eve look, this little black dress might be the one that will leave everyone’s jaws on the floor.

