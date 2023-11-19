Margot Robbie is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has proved her worth as an actress over the years. From featuring in Wolf of the Wall Street to Suicide Squad to Babylon and now Barbie, she has received a lot of appreciation for her performance. However, when she transformed herself into our favorite Barbie, it created quite a lot of ripples in the media. Her Barbie looks still get discussed among fashion enthusiasts to date.

Now, recently, months after Barbie’s massive success, Margot went to attend a special screening of the film and became one of the panelists along with the director of the movie, Greta Gerwig, serving the perfect ‘Barbie’ looks. For the unversed, the film starred Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and others in pivotal roles apart from Robbie. Scroll ahead to check it out.

At the Deadline Contenders, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig brought back the Barbie cheers as they could be seen greeting in their ‘Hi Barbie’ style at the panel. The actress recreated one of the popular Barbie outfits and wore a cherry-printed white knotted shirt, which she paired with blue denim pants and a red belt. She completed her look with a red handbag and a pair of reed pump heels.

Margot Robbie flaunted head to toe in Bottega Venetta collection, referencing 2015’s Barbie’s Cherry Pie Picnic look. And oh, she is slaying like a pro. Check out the pictures trending all over X (previously known as Twitter):

margot robbie in a head to toe bottega veneta look referencing the 2015 cherry pie picnic barbie!! i’m so happy andrew mukamal is still method dressing her pic.twitter.com/6b876PTvbB — ❦ (@saintdoII) November 19, 2023

margot robbie at deadline contenders in los angeles yesterday pic.twitter.com/1jV5ojsRU8 — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) November 19, 2023

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and America Ferrera greeting us in the audience today with the iconic “Hi Barbie!” 🩷 pic.twitter.com/2go8fNEihu — nayely (@nayelychicass) November 18, 2023

For makeup, for a simple flush-faced look with lots of blush, soft peachy eyes with brown waterline, mascara, defined brows, and peach-orange lip shade. She kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders. Her golden hair is giving Barbie vibes.

Our real-life Barbie went back to wearing pink shades again. In another Barbie special screening in Burbank, the diva wore a hot pink corset and paired it with blue jeans and a pink jacket. She completed the look with pointy pump heels.

margot robbie attends a special screening of 'barbie' in burbank pic.twitter.com/0Lipm6yVMs — Margot Robbie Daily (@margotdaily) November 19, 2023

Margot Robbie is the Barbie girl in our Barbie world, for sure! What do you think?

