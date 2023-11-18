Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa are surely among the hotties in the industry. With their toned figures and sultry fashion sense, these two divas never fail to turn heads wherever they go. Well, they recently met at an event, and their pictures have gone wildly viral. Not only they wore these fantastic outfits, but their chemistry has made fans demand to cast them in a Harley Quin-Poison Ivy movie.

Margot is among the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, as she has proved her acting mettle in various movies in the past decade. She is also a producer now and co-produced her billion-dollar grosser Barbie. On the other hand, Lipa is a singer who released her first album in 2017. Since then, she has become an icon in the music industry.

Dua Lipa also made her acting debut with a brief role in Barbie. She played a mermaid in the fantasy movie inspired by the doll by Mattel, but her screen time was for less than a minute. Coming back to the divas’ looks, they recently attended the Variety Power of Women Awards 2023 and mesmerized everyone with their looks.

Margot Robbie walked the award show’s red carpet in a beautiful brown-colored off-shoulder dress. The dress perfectly hugged her body and embraced her curves. The straight neck of the gown made her look as elegant as ever, and she yet again proved she was the right pick to play the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie in the 2023 movie. Her dress also featured a belt-like design on the waist that gave it the much-needed edge. She left her blonde locks down, and her glammed-up makeup was right on point. Talking about accessories, the Suicide Squad actress wore a pair of stone studded earrings with a tear-drop-shaped emerald.

Dua Lipa stole the show with her sleeveless red gown. The knot detail on the front and a cutout on her waist added to the outfit’s elegance. She paired the look with her softly curled long hair. For accessories, the Levitating singer opted for some rings with chunky diamonds.

Throughout the event, both Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa shared several conversations and also posed for many photos. Their chemistry has convinced fans they will be a perfect fit for a Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy movie.

Check out their pictures surfacing on social media here:

Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie at Variety Power of Women. pic.twitter.com/foMdQRTpUM — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 17, 2023

obsessed with dua lipa X margot robbie pic.twitter.com/LjuxtpQRbc — ً (@addictionlipa) November 17, 2023

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Trades LBD For A Revealing Body-Hugging White Ensemble With A Plunging Neckline & Daring Thigh-High Slit As She Steals The Limelight At The GQ Men Of The Year Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News