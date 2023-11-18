Kim Kardashian extended her SKIMS’ wings by collaborating with Swarovski, and the result is dazzling. She shared some fantastic pictures of her wrapped in those crystals, and it was simply stunning! Thousands of miles away from her, Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently wore a somewhat similar outfit, and she too looked pretty, but how did these two gorgeous ladies style their looks? Scroll below to find out!

Kim is a popular television personality owing to her reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians. She is also an accomplished entrepreneur with her clothing label SKIMS. On the other hand, Tara is a rising star in the Hindi film industry and has been doing well for herself.

Tara Sutaria chose to wear a nude-colored dress with silver detailings and embellishments. The off-shoulder fitted dress came with a plunging neckline and embroidered band around the neck. Meagan Concessio styled her dress from Sabina Bilenko’s Spring 2023 collection and Tara.

Tara’s look was accessorized with floral studs, several diamond rings, and a pair of heels. The actress shared her pictures on her Instagram handle recently. As per that, it was from the premiere night of her film Apurva. Tara Sutaria had her hair tied in a sleek bun. She wore nude eyeshadow, highlighter, and nude glossy lips for makeup.

While Tara was wearing a nude-colored dress, Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, went a little bolder with her fashion. In her SKIMS x Swarovski collaboration, Kim sported a two-part outfit made of Swarovski crystals. It had a top and a skirt made of crystals, perfectly accentuating her curves. She styled with a layered choker and diamond bracelets on both hands. Her hair was open and ironed straight.

Kim Kardashian shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram handle and several other looks of her in different outfits. But the one we are talking about is the fifth attire in the picture slide.

Since it’s a black and white photograph, the colors on her are difficult to understand, but she definitely had heavily kohled eyes and flawless makeup overall.

Check out her look here, along with the other looks:

Tara and Kim’s dress gives off a vintage vibe with the fit and length. They look equally stunning in their individual styles. But then again, who would you pick if you had to choose between Tara and Kim?

