Festive season is all about food, fashion, and laughter. And when we talk about ‘fashion,’ Jennifer Lopez is the name popping up in our head for her recent back-to-back fashion affair. The Hollywood songstress not only has an illustrious career in the music industry but is also quite famous for her acting prowess.

While she is making headlines for her style statements, her hubby, Ben Affleck, was all over the news for his recent interactions with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Speculations started to spread regarding Ben and Lopez’s marital paradise, but recently, Jennifer shared a love-filled, fashion-worthy picture with her husband and shut down all the rumor mills.

As Christmas and New Year’s Eve approach, the 54-year-old diva has been serving major fashion inspo on her Instagram handle. A few hours back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures flaunting her curvaceous figure in a bodycon outfit and making us go weak on our knees. How? Well, Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a black and silver blingy outfit with a cut-out and risque thigh-high asymmetric slit detailing. The cut-out went straight through her chest, giving a quick peek-a-boo to her cleav*ge.

However, it was Jennifer Lopez’s matching choker neckpiece and black blingy clutch that accentuated her look the most. But what caught our attention was her snake-patterned ear danglers. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo opted for glam makeup. With a full coverage foundation, sculpted face with contours and blush, defined brows, soft shimmery brown eyes, thick lashes, and brown glossy lips – she completed the look. Jennifer Lopez kept her hair open in soft curls and let it flow over her shoulders.

Well, oh well, is she aging at all? Ben Affleck, you better preserve your treasure!

For the ladies, if you are still in a dilemma about what to wear and how to stylize your festive look, check out how The Mother actress is actually mothering in this look. Pick out that black bodycon dress or that LBD and pair it up with some blingy jewelry and a clutch, and you’ll be good to go!

Tell us your thoughts regarding Jennifer Lopez’s look for this festive season. Would you pick this one or her recent silk red co-ord comfy set?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: 6 Cozy & Stylish Winter Picks For This Thanksgiving Season: Selena Gomez’s Long Knitted Sweater Or Jennifer Lopez’s Way-High Pleated Pants, Who’s Your Inspo To Make Heads Turn In That Bomb Outfit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News