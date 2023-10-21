Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been battling marriage troubles. While the star couple hasn’t addressed the rumors, their paparazzi pictures don’t seem to work in their favor, either. After it was reported that Ben is done with JLo’s expenditures despite being a spend-thrift himself, it has now been alleged that the ‘Selena’ star isn’t too happy with his fast food obsession.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in summer 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021, making us all believe that if two people are meant to be together, they will always find their way back to each other. For the unversed, Bennifer had parted ways in January 2004, roughly four months after announcing their engagement, sending shockwaves among their fans.

While we all thought Jen and Ben were still in their honeymoon phase after calling on forever, their marriage seems to have already hit rock bottom. Just a few days ago, we reported that the Gone Girl actor is displeased with Jennifer spending a fortune on decorating their recently purchased $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a full basketball court. Now, Jenny from the block is allegedly not a fan of husband Ben’s fast food obsession, including his frequent McDonald’s visits and Dunkin Donuts. The Mother actress, 53, and the Oscar winner, 50, are also reportedly seeking couple therapy amid marital strife.

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly exhausted and fed up with her husband Ben Affleck’s obsession with fast food. The couple was recently spotted at McDonald’s for the fourth time this month, and Jenny apparently had a frustrated look on her face, disapproving of his lifestyle choices. Despite not indulging in savoring McDonald’s herself, the ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ singer accompanies Ben on every outing ever since his photos embracing former wife Jennifer Garner, whom he shares three children with, in a car went viral.

According to an insider, as reported by The Things, Affleck has been relying a little too much on Garner to take a breather from his marriage problems as the two still are fond of each other. “He’s made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

Talking about JLo, the singer-actress is known for maintaining a strict fitness regime, which is evident from the hot-bod that she never misses a chance to flaunt.

Her trainer, Tracy Anderson talking to People Magazine revealed, “She needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing.” “It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” she added. No wonder she is miffed at Ben’s fast food habits.

The recent update comes after Jennifer Lopez was accused of staging paparazzi photos with their husband Ben Affleck to control the damage done by divorce rumors. However, it looks like their struggles are far from over. What are your thoughts?

