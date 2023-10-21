It is now close to two years to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the movie just hasn’t faded down from making buzz even now. A monster of a film, the last in Tom Holland’s trilogy, it was set on an unimaginable canvas, and the plot was so massive that it brought in the entire Spidey universe together. The film managed to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to play their versions of Peter Parker alongside Tom and even managed to bring back some of the most iconic villains from the past trilogies. But did you know even Emma Stone & Kirsten Dunst were also a part of the plan?

Back in the day, when it was confirmed that Andrew Garfield was indeed on set shooting for Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were curious to know whether his Gwen Stacy, aka Emma Stone is coming back or not. He deserved to meet her one last time is what everyone thought. Fans even demanded Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field’s Aunt May. But none of them made it to the final cut.

But it turns out all three were indeed a part of the earlier drafts of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the makers only scrapped the idea of bringing back Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, and Sally Field because the story was already over-stuffed. Read on to know everything you should know about this surprising update of the day.

According to the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, via The Direct, an expert made the revelation that writers Erik Sommer and Chris McKenna did have a version that included all three female actors. “Sommers and McKenna, at various points, wrote versions of the story that incorporated Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and Sally Field’s Aunt May, but ultimately cut all those women when they decided that the story was already overstuffed; the only female characters with significant screen time would be Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and Zendaya’s MJ” an excerpt from the book read.

“Because the screenplay was constantly in flux, none of the actors could read a locked script, and they joined the project based on their faith in [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige], [Producer Amy Pascal], and director Jon Watts.”

