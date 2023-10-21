The world of superheroes is witnessing chaos because both the leading studios, MCU & DCU, are standing in unsettling waters. As for James Gunn’s DCU, the challenge is levels higher because he is technically shaping an entirely new universe from base, and everything will have to be bulletproof to make it stronger. While Superman: Legacy and The Authority of Chapter One are making enough buzz, there is also DC’s Elseworlds and the project that exists in that section. One of them is Constantine 2, starring Keanu Reeves, and seems like there’s an update.

For the unversed, Keanu is technically the most-eyed Hollywood actor for Superhero roles, but in all these years, he has only participated in one IP, that is Constantine, and that too only once. Back in 2005, he played the titular character and won hearts, making fans crave for more. But nothing happened with the IP after that. In 2022, it was confirmed that a sequel to it starring Reeves is already been shaped.

But now, if the latest update is to go by, Constantine 2 is walking a thin line. No, there is no possibility of it getting shelved as of yet. But the thin line is that the film will have to be so good on paper itself that it meets James Gunn’s stringent standards for DC’s Elseworlds. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

DC’s Elseworlds includes all the projects that are not DCU canon and have their separate space outside the main timeline. Be it Joker, The Batman, and others like them, they belong to the Elseworld in James Gunn’s new DCU. Constantine 2 will also join the others in DC’s Elseworld. But, as per Movieweb, James Gunn has set some very high standards for the movies that will be given the green signal. Considering the Keanu Reeves starrer is right now being shaped, the writer’s team will have to put in some extra effort.

Constantine 2 will have Francis Lawrence return to direct the sequel after doing a phenomenal job with the 2005 OG movie. Akiva Goldsman has been hired to weave the narrative for the movie. It is already been confirmed by Lawrence that they are in active discussions with James Gunn and that they have even sketched a basic outline for the movie already.

