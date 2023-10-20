While the chaos at the DCU has now faded a little, and is giving James Gunn the space and peace to smoothly shape the DCU he has envisioned, the man is working round the clock with Peter Safran to meet the deadline he has set, it seems. As Superman: Legacy and everything that is happening around the same is already making the buzz, there is now another project from Chapter One that is all set to take the spotlight because the work on it has begun. The Authority has become a priority, and Matthew Vaughn is approached to shape up the same.

For the unversed, James Gunn announced The Authority as one of the projects in Chapter One: Gods And Monsters in the DCU. He even went on to call it his real passion project when talking about it. The Authority It is a team of unique superheroes who aim to change the world no matter what it takes.

Now, as James Gunn is finally sailing smoothly with Superman: Legacy, he is making sure to multi-task and is also working on The Authority. The latest report has now confirmed that the DCU boss has approached X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn to direct the ambitious project, and below is all you need to know about this most happily surprising update of the day.

Via Superhero Hype, Matthew Vaughn was at Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he confessed that James Gunn and Peter Safran have reached out to him. “DC has reached out,” Vaughn said. “Gunn and Peter, we’ve been talking, and they’re great. James, you know, he reinvents Superman.”

When specifically asked about The Authority, he added, “Never say never. At the moment, I’m very much enjoying creating my own things…I think Gunn — the franchise or DC is in the best hands it has been in for a long time, so let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, as per the same portal, a while back, as James Gunn was talking about the Authority, he had said, “The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They’re basically good intentions, but they think that the world is completely broken. And the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, you know, whatever they want to do to make the world better, and we’ll see how that journey goes for them. But as I said earlier, there are morally gray characters, which these are.”

