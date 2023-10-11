It is raining DCU updates, and majority of them are meant to leave people divided with the wild decisions they are talking about. It is today that we have heard Jason Momoa’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has not managed to make a dent in the fresh test screening even with the re-edit; some scenes have even being cut from the same. Turns out there is another update, and it says something about Lobo and Superman: Legacy. Yes, you heard that right.

For the unversed, soon after James Gunn took the boss chair with Peter Safran and revamped the Warner Bros wing as DCU, reports had that Jason Momoa will be Lobo now and will no longer continue to play Aquaman in his standalone franchise, which is DC’s highest grossing movie till date. But nothing more on that followed.

Turns out James and Peter were silently planning a shocker for us, because the latest update says that Jason Momoa is indeed moving on from Aquaman and shifting base to Lobo. And if that wasn’t enough of a shocker, he might end up playing the new character in Superman: Legacy. Read on to know everything you should about this most surprising update of the day.

As per a viral scoop from scooper MCM Culture on Instagram, Jason Momoa is no longer Aquaman, but will now re-enter DCU as Lobo. The scoop also says that he will be seen sharing screen space with David Corenswet in Superman: Legacy. The movie is the first DCU movie being written and directed by James Gunn himself. Or else there is also a possibility that he might get a solo flick. The report isn’t confirmed yet, so we should take it with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, is set for a December 20, 2023 release also starring Amber Heard. Latest reports have said that a love scene involving Heard and an action sequence has been chopped out from the fresh cut. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

