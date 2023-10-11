Julia Fox has been creating a lot of noise over her memoir, Down The Drain. She makes some bombshell claims about ex-boyfriend Kanye West, who she claims used her as a pawn against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. But did you know? The Italian-American actress and model was s*xually abused by a billionaire on a private jet. She refused to take any action after witnessing what her BFF Amber Heard went through. Scroll below for more details!

Most who followed the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial would know how the ex-flames suffered professionally and personally. JD might have won the defamation suit in 2023, but he lost renowned franchises like Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts during the course. On the other hand, rumors suggest that Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 has been significantly reduced following a million petitions against her involvement in the Jason Momoa starrer.

Julia Fox feared she’d lose years of her life, fighting in court, like Amber Heard. She detailed her horrific experience in her memoir. As extracted by The Guardian, Kanye West‘s ex shared that she received an exciting message from her friend Liana about meeting up with a “billionaire who wanted to take us to Art Basel in a few days!”

The duo boarded the jet with an “intoxicated rich guy” who offered them champagne. Julia Fox referred to the incident as “the date r*pe on the private jet” as their drink made them blackout, and they found themselves waking up n*ked next to the billionaire on his bed.

Fox detailed it as “something I had really tried to pretend didn’t happen,” and while she wanted to go to the police, she had no solid proof. She wrote, “If something happened like that I would definitely take the appropriate action. 100%”

Julia Fox also didn’t want to be misjudged by the public, so she avoided taking legal action. She concluded, “I don’t know if I would. And then go to battle, have years of my life taken away, and have to relive it? We’ve literally seen what happens, with Amber Heard. It’s like: is it worth it at the end of the day?”

