Ever since James Gunn took the boss chair at the newly revamped DCU, the biggest mystery of all time has been whether he recasts DCEU’s popular actors in their superhero characters or not. The fact that he axed Henry Cavill as Superman as his first decision and later confirmed Ben Affleck is not the Batman in his The Brave And The Bold, we all were prepared for the extreme. It turns out we weren’t very wrong when we said extreme because the latest reports have only confirmed the upsetting obvious, and there is a problematic update for Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans.

Zack Snyder entered the DCEU in 2013 with Man Of Steel, which marked Henry’s debut as Superman. He later brought in Ben Affleck for Batman alongside Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, eventually forming a Justice League which was one of the most anticipated movies back in the day. The fate that the movie met in 2017 was unfortunate, but it got a second chance in 2021.

But that life was very short-lived because James Gunn and Peter Safran soon took over, and they made the chances of a Justice League revival very weak. As per the latest reports, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now completely scrapped, and fans should lose all hopes of ever getting to see the popular faces reunite on the big screen. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per MCM Culture, a scooper who runs an Instagram handle, James Gunn, has scrapped the entire existing Justice League and will not recast any of the members in his version of the DCU. This means we will never get to see Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and others revive their characters ever again. The scoop isn’t confirmed yet, but seems like this might be true.

Meanwhile, it was recently Gal Gadot had said she was shaping Wonder Woman 3 with James Gunn and Peter Safran, but it was later reported that nothing is happening with Gal in the DCU. This latest update is very upsetting for Zack Snyder and his SnyderVerse fans.

