Gal Gadot, who is married to Israeli real estate developer Jaron Varsano since 2008, once left her fans shocked after she went for a steamy kiss during her appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2017. At the time, many thought Gadot was coming out as a bis*xual or a lesbian when she smooched Kate Mckinnon. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Gal Gadot is best known for her Wonder Woman roles, and she did not shy away to make fun of her superhero role during her SNL skit in 2017. The skit raised quite a few eyebrows as it saw the actress kissing another actress.

According to Animated Times, Gal Gadot again got decked up as Princess Diana of Themyscira as part of her skit to spoof her Wonder Woman movie along with Aidy Bryant. A robot, played by Kate McKinnon comes ashore as she gets excited to have found the lost island of Themyscira. It turns out McKinnon and Bryant are lesbians who come to the island looking for companionship as they expect something romantic from Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot’s character tries to comfort the women, suggesting kissing one of them to see if she would feel something. “I know, maybe I should try and kiss one of you and see if I feel something,” says Gadot.

Take a look:

Aidy Bryant opts out of the situation saying she would be too emotionally involved but McKinnon says the two were “not guinea pigs” and were not there for an experiment unless Gadot wanted to.

Gal Gadot then steps up and goes for a long steam kiss with McKinnon. After the kiss, Gadot says, “I’m sorry, I feel nothing.” This gets a reaction from Aidy Bryant as she states, “It’s like we’re in a p*rn, but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes,” leaving the audience in splits.

For the unversed, in real life, Gal Gadot is very much straight and shares three kids with her husband Jaron Varsano. Also, Gadot never spoke about her SNL skit kiss in any of her interviews since it was all part of the show.

