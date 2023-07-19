Ariana Grande is currently in the news for having ‘problems’ in her married life with husband Dalton Gomez. While the pop star has not made anything official, her fans have been waiting for her response. However, before getting married, the singer was in a relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and their affair made many headlines for their s*x life. Talking about the same, Pete once shared about their s*x life and revealed how prepared himself before meeting the pop star by m*sturbating first.

Pete and Ariana were one of the most talked about couples as their raunchy lifestyle and PDA-filled photos were all over the internet. However, their romance was short-lived, as they called it quits, after dating for around 5 months.

During a performance at Auburn University, Pete Davidson was asked about what it’s like being with Ariana Grande. Responding to the fans’ question, he said, “It’s like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker. It’s f*cking lit. I’m a very, very lucky boy, and I’m very, very loved and I’m very lucky.” While you may think that he was being an adorable boyfriend, he added, “And my d*ck’s forever hard.”

Even after the couple broke up, Pete Davidson had to say positive things about Ariana Grande. He even gave his best wishes to the pop star when she got married to businessman Dalton Gomez. In the past, he even made a dig at her body figure, offering TMI about their s*x life as he said, “Everything’s big to her”.

With all that, the 7 Rings singer was seen at the recent Wimbledon, and that too without her wedding ring. Her appearance without the ring added more fuel to the rumours of their separation as many outlets began to circulate stories about their married life.

