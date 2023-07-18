Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly going their separate ways after staying married for two years. Unlike Ariana, Dalton comes from a non-entertainment background and is a real estate agent. Ariana was previously in a relationship with BDE Pete Davidson, and her revelation of his p*nis size, but that’s all in the past! Let’s look at the relationship timeline of Ariana and Dalton after being spotted together for the first time in 2020.

The songstress sparked divorce rumours after she was spotted without her wedding ring at Wimbledon, watching the singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Putting an end to all the conclusions, it has been reported that the two are heading towards a divorce, and sources claimed they have been having problems since before January.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Domez’s relationship goes back to 2020, when they were first seen together, as per Insider, and back then, there were several reports claiming that Ariana and Dalton were going out in January of that said year. She had only split with Pete Davidson in October 2018 and reportedly was not interested in dating; however, life had other plans.

February 2020: Ariana & Dalton Were Spotted Locking Lips

TMZ spotted Ariana Grande was spotted kissing a mystery man at a bar in California, which was later confirmed to be Dalton Gomez as the mystery man. Later on, many of her fans noticed Grande and other friends of the pop star were following Dalton on Instagram, fueling the rumours further.

Ariana Grande Kisses Unknown Dude at Bar in San Fernando Valley https://t.co/TiK7AtLHP9 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 11, 2020

That same month Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun threw a party for his wife where Ariana, along with other friends of Dalton Gomez, was spotted as well.

March 2020: Official News Break

Firstly, Dalton Gomez was spotted making an appearance in Ariana Grande’s social media photos. Still, his face was not clearly visible and until later that month it was reported by TMZ that Grande was in a relationship, followed by People and Page Six confirming it, and the sources claimed that they had been seeing each other for several months.

A day before her relationship news broke, she shared a part of her song Nasty and the lyrics indicated her new relationship.

May 2020: Grande & Gomez’s ‘Stuck With You’ Stint

Ariana Grande collaborated with Justin Bieber to release Stuck With You for a charity cause, and the song featured a montage of fans and celeb couples shaking a leg on the song. It featured Grande’s mother, Justin and Hailey Bieber. Dalton and Ariana were hugging and dancing at the end of the video.

Gomez made his official debut with a face on Ariana’s Instagram later in May 2020, where he could be seen helping Grande behind the scenes in her and Lady Gaga’s Rain on Me promotional videos. Following that, he and the songstress joined hands for the Black Lives Matter protests in LA.

June 2020: New House, Cute Selfies & Lips Locked

Ariana bought a new mansion in Hollywood Hills, and her Insta posts suggested she and Gomez spent the quarantine there only together. Later, she shared a cute selfie of her and Dalton in each other’s arms. Later that month, she celebrated her Midsommer-themed 27th birthday party, and in one of the pictures, she could be seen locking lips with beau Dalton.

Ariana’s Instagram Story (June 26) pic.twitter.com/3lBeAi3lPN — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) June 26, 2020

August 2020: Grande Gets Mushy & Calls Dalton Her ‘Baby’ & ‘Best Friend’

Ariana shares photos of her and Gomez on his birthday on August 7th with the captions, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days,” along with a “i love you”.

December 2020: Engagement Announcement

On December 20th, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged, and she shared the news with her fans with several snaps of herself with Dalton and photos of the gorgeous diamond ring.

May 2021: Wedding Bells For Ariana & Dalton

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 15th, with Vogue sharing a few snaps from the low-profile wedding, which was reportedly attended by only 20 people.

May 2023: Second Marriage Anniversary For The Couple!

Just two months ago, Ariana shared a photo of her and Dalton celebrating their second marriage anniversary on her IG story. She wrote, ‘2’ with a heart emoji adding ‘3.5 together!!!’ along with ‘I love him so.’

Ariana Grande celebrates second wedding anniversary with Dalton Gomez in new Instagram story: “(3-5 together!!!) i love him so” pic.twitter.com/ihSR18eGJF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 15, 2023

July 2023: Ariana Ditches Her Wedding Ring!

As mentioned above, Ariana Grande was spotted at the Wimbledon final on July 16th, where she was seen without her wedding ring. As per a Page Six source, the couple “have been separated since January – but have remained incredibly amicable.” Followed by one saying, “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

