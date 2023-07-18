BTS has an unwavering group of fans all around the world and sometimes it can come with a cost. In one incident, one particular individual pretended to be a member of the music group and got a hold of their unreleased songs and promotion plans. Not too long after that he was arrested and sentenced. According to reports, the incident took place in Daegu, South Korea where a man contacted the group’s music producer posing as one of the members.

It all began around February 22, 2022 when this 28-year-old man contacted the group’s music producer who was unaware that he was being duped. Without reading too much into it, the producer gave the man some heavy information. This put BTS and their music label Big Hit Music in some serious trouble.

The man has been accused of obstructing with the talents involved as he also released their music at least 47 times on the local internet site called KakaoTalk. As per the reports, the man wanted to pose as a successful music producer himself and acquired BTS music producer’s information online. The Internet has hilarious reactions to this awkward development. One person wrote, “all for that for mid music?” Another person commented, “a war crime he did for sure not because he stole music from bts but because he was tryna torture us with more of their music…” One more user said, “Free him he did nothing wrong”

Now, the 28-year-old man is facing 14 months in prison, with a three-year probation and 240 hours of community service. He is also required to finish 40 hours of mental and psychotherapy classes. As per Insight, these activities lasted until May 20 last year and the man has a past criminal record as well. His lawyer even moved the court of leniency.

The presiding judge Seon-gyeong Ji said, “In light of the leaked singer’s popularity and sales, it seems that the victims suffered significant property and social damage, and that most of the released music files were edited and posted to a short length of about 10 to 20 seconds, and that after the crime, The fact that the sound source was released as an official album and the fact that Big Hit Music withdrew the complaint were taken into account.”

