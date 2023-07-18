The revolution that Hollywood is witnessing at this point is historic and all of us will be talking about it as a game-changing moment in decades to come. The SAG-AFTRA Strike joining the Writers’ Strike has brought the industry to a standstill, and they aren’t resuming work anytime soon until their demands are met. While the world continues to discuss the strike and everything about it, the Internet is suddenly reminded of the time when Scarlett Johansson entered as a boss lady and fought Disney for the disparity in payment caused due to the release structure.

If you aren’t aware, two summers ago, after the release of her last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (as of now), the Black Widow starring her in the centre, ScarJo sued the studio for breach of contract. The studio simultaneously releasing her standalone flick in theatres and on streaming made her lose a big chunk of bonus and also breached the release format mentioned in her contract.

The battle was on for quite some time only to be won by the actor, who took home a $40 Million settlement as per reports. But meanwhile, her fighting for the wages promised has even made people criticise her. The netizens are reminding the naysayers of their deeds now and telling them to correct themselves. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

At the onset of the SAG-AFTRA Strike, a Twitter user reminded everyone of the time when Scarlett Johansson fought alone for the same. The tweet read, “Remember when some ppl oh were on Disney’s side when #ScarlettJohansson sued them over streaming #BlackWidow on #DisneyPlus? I’m not saying you owe that lady an apology but you should reflect on what you said, especially if you are now supporting the #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRA.”

People were quick to react as majority hailed Johanson but one particular reaction caught the attention as it dug deep and observed how Marvel excluded Scarlett Johansson from the documentary Women In Marvel, whereas she is now am MCU veteran. “Well said life finds a way. i’ll do you one better. Disney plus released a documentary series women in marvel, great stuf. BUTTTTT one hero was missing and not talked about and the actress was not invited to talk about it. GUESSS WHICH ONE,” the user wrote.

Check the reactions right below:

Remember when some ppl oh were on Disney’s side when #ScarlettJohansson sued them over streaming #BlackWidow on #DisneyPlus? I’m not saying you owe that lady an apology but you should reflect on what you said, especially if you are now supporting the #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/i6D5bRJxhC — Uh uh; But How Do It Free Us? Sanchez (@maracharese) July 17, 2023

well said

life finds a way

i'll do you one better

disney plus released a documentary series women in marvel

great stuff

BUTTTTT

one hero was missing and not talked about and the actress was not invited to talk about it

GUESSS WHICH ONE — jedidumo (@DPokima) July 17, 2023

I’m all in the comments like… PAY THE LADY IDC IDC IDC — Uh uh; But How Do It Free Us? Sanchez (@maracharese) July 17, 2023

Some of them are but you’re not lying — Uh uh; But How Do It Free Us? Sanchez (@maracharese) July 17, 2023

I would never support Disney over a boss like Scarlett Johansson 💅 — Alex (@Alex_Davis43) July 17, 2023

